Arts Culture 

Philippine pop princess Sarah Geronimo arrives in Oman for Friday concert

Oman Observer

Muscat: Philippine pop princess Sarah Geronimo arrived in the Sultanate early today for an expected sold-out ‘This 15 Me’ concert happening 8 pm, Friday, November 9 at the Qurum Amphitheater.
Exclusive update from the organisers confirmed via phone that, “She is already in the country. She arrived early today and is resting. She’s all geared and excited to perform on Friday.”
It is Geronimo’s first time in Oman who gained stardom in the Philippines after winning a national singing competition.
From her humble beginnings as a singer, she transitioned into acting and cemented her stardom status after a series of blockbuster films.
The multi-awarded singer and actress is one of the biggest names in the Philippine music and film industry and her coming to Oman has been highly anticipated by her fellow Filipinos.
Sarah is accompanied by longtime friend and fellow talented singer Mark Bautista and pop prince Sam Concepcion who will be the guest of the evening together with dance group G-Force.
For tickets, inquiries can be made via 93805033 and 99735820.

