Philippine news website editor Ressa arrested for cyber libel

Manila: The chief editor of a Philippine news website critical of President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on Wednesday on charges of cyber libel for a report published months before the respective libel law was enacted.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents served the warrant against Maria Ressa, chief executive officer and executive editor of Rappler Holdings Corporation, at her office at the close of business hours.

Ressa, one of Time Magazine’s Persons of the Year 2018, was accompanied by her lawyer to the NBI, where she might have to be detained overnight unless a judge allows her to post bail after office hours.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by a businessman who alleged that an article published by Rappler in May 2012 had linked him to human trafficking and drug smuggling, which he has denied.

The report was posted on the news website four months before the law on cyber libel was enacted.

“This is simply procedural,” said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, adding that Ressa could post bail any time.

In December, Ressa posted bail for tax evasion charges to avoid arrest and detention.

Rappler has done extensive reporting on the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte and its campaign against illegal drugs, which has left nearly 5,000 people dead since 2016.

It has published details about instances when killings appeared to be unwarranted, and various stories on the families of the victims. — dpa

