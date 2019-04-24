Philanthropist Juma Al Majid visits SQU

MUSCAT: Juma Al Majid, Emirati businessman and philanthropist, and founder of Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage, visited Sultan Qaboos University. He was received by Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice Chancellor, Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation, Prof Taher Ba Omar and Dr Khalid al Hinai, the Advisers to the Vice Chancellor.

Juma AI Majid Center for Culture and Heritage in Dubai is one of the landmarks visited by all those who come to United Arab Emirates since it contains the academic heritage of the nation and the contemporary scientific civilisation. Juma AI Majid founded the Centre out of his desire to serve the citizens of the UAE, and academic research scholars worldwide. Juma AI Majid, being a lover of knowledge, felt that research scholars suffer hardships getting books they need. Hence, he sought to alleviate their sufferings and overcome the difficulties they face obtaining the desired book. Juma Al Majid goes to any place to acquire an old manuscript or a rare book if it comes to his knowledge that there is one, a manuscript or book that was once the beacon of light, in the hope that acquiring it will dispel the gloom of darkness.

At SQU, Juma Al Majid held discussions with the officials on possible collaboration between the University and Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage.

