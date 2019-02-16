Phase II of youth competition held in Nizwa

NIZWA, Feb 16 – The second phase of Youth Creativity Competition for Clubs was held for different age groups in Nizwa. A public speaking competition was held for the age group 10-15 years at Nizwa Sports Complex. Six people from each club in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate took part. Maysoon bint Hamdan al Amri from Samayil Club, who won the first place, will represent the governorate at the Sultanate’s level next month. Abrar bint Salim al Darmaki from Nizwa Club won the second place and Sara bint Ahmed al Farsi from Fanja Club third place. Referees were Mohamed al Jabri and Maia al Harthi.

Contestants were evaluated for their personal skills (voice control, rhetoric, body language, charisma); speech skills (manner and style of speaker, time management, idea and information); and improvisation skills (speed of intuition, consciousness and maturity).

The chalet competition was held at the Sports Complex in Nizwa in the presence of Ruqaiya bint Salim al Jabri, Director of Planning and Statistics at the Ministry of Sports Affairs and a member of the main committee of Youth Creativity Competition.

All clubs from Al Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta governorates sent six participants each for the competition.

The first place was won by Yasser bin Hamad al Harsousi from Al Wusta Club. Khalid bin Mohammed al Derai from Bahla Club came second and Ali bin Mohammed al Mashaykhi from Samayil Club third.

They were evaluated for their control of sound levels, tune of chalet, body language and charisma.

The jury comprised Abdullah al Najidi and Yasser al Saadi.

Theatrical performances were launched in the second phase at the University of Nizwa.

An arbitration committee was selected by the main committee at the ministry’s general office. The jury consisted of Nasser al Akhzami, chairman of the committee; and Taher al Harrasi and Ibrahim al Qasimi.

