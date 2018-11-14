Phase 1 of Oman’s top leisure destination to kick off in 3 months

Construction work on the first phase of Hayy Al Sharq, billed as the largest entertainment and leisure destination in the Sultanate, will commence at a site in Barka within the next three months, according to a top official representing the project’s promoters.

Eng Khalid al Yahmadi (pictured), CEO of Muscat National Development & Investment Company (ASAAS), said the mega project development will add to Oman’s tourism

appeal.

Participating in a panel discussion hosted as part of the 2018 Dossier Construction Infrastructure Awards & Summit held at the Sheraton Oman Hotel yesterday, Al Yahmadi said the Barka Leisure and Entertainment Destination is of one of several prestigious investments backed by ASAAS to help develop a robust “supply chain” of attractions and facilities necessary to ensure a steady flow of tourists to the Sultanate.

“This is the first entertainment and leisure destination in the country,” said Al Yahmadi, adding that investment in Phase 1 of the ambitious development is estimated at between RO 160 – 170 million. Later in remarks to the Observer, the CEO explained that enabling works have already commenced on the 150,000 square metre site on which Oman’s top leisure destination is proposed to be built.

“The first phase will have two hotels, a theme park, zoo, water park and some retail entertainment,” he said. The facility will be run by a well-known operator from Orlando, USA, he stated.

First unveiled in December 2016, Hayy Al Sharq is envisioned to be the first development of its kind in the Sultanate anchored by an integrated theme park, wildlife and water park and edutainment centre, while also featuring a collection of 3, 4 and 5-star hotels, residential clusters, and a wide array of dining and leisure options. The sprawling facility has been master planned by Singapore-based Surbana Jurong, one of Asia’s largest urban and infrastructure development consultants.

Related