Phase 1 of Oman grid interconnector project launched

The first phase of the North-South Interconnector Project — a strategic national initiative to connect the nation’s two main electricity grids along with the substantial power network of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) — has commenced, according to a key official associated with the landmark venture.

Ali Said Nasser al Hadabi, CEO of Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) — member of Nama Group — said Phase 1 of the project has been kickstarted with the appointment of a consultant to advise on the implementation of a 400 kV interconnection between the Main Interconnected System (MIS) covering northern Oman with Duqm, the site of a major industrial hub on the Wusta coast.

“The 400kV line will run from Izki substation all the way to Duqm via Mahout,” said Al Haddabi. “The project is progressing well, and we envisage an investment of not less than RO 100 million in this phase.”

The update came during the annual media briefing hosted by Nama Group at OETC’s head office in Al Mawaleh yesterday.

OETC is one of several entities that have a stake in the successful implementation of the ambitious venture, which envisions the construction of a 1,000km long connector linking the MIS system with the Dhofar Power System in the south. PDO’s elaborate network will be integrated into the new network as well. A key beneficiary of the interconnect project will be Duqm, which has been identified as a new growth pole to drive the Sultanate’s long-term economic development. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by 2023, Al Haddabi added.

