Pharmacy students attend exchange programme

MUSCAT: Four students from the College of Pharmacy of the National University have completed their clinical rotations as part of a student exchange programme at West Virginia University, US. The students — Dalia Ahmed Yaseen al Hadithy, Gehad Adel AtwaAtwa Hassan, Pasent Gharib Saadelin Zaki and Rohan Daniel Castelino — spent two weeks at Ruby Memorial Hospital going on rounds to inpatient wards with the physicians and clinical pharmacists, and two weeks at the Family Medicine Clinic observing the role of a pharmacist in a clinical outpatient setting. Additionally, they attended lectures and seminars with the PharmD students in the university.

They visited the simulation centre where they got hands-on experience in dealing with patients in the form of specialised mannequins. They also toured the community pharmacies in Morgantown. Apart from the rich academic exposure, they engaged in various social activities with local students and explored the cities of Pittsburgh and Washington, DC. They expressed their gratitude to both the universities for providing an opportunity to witness the differences in healthcare and culture between the two nations.