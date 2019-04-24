Pharmacovigilance symposium kicks off

MUSCAT: The 1st Oman Pharmacovigilance Symposium organised by the Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs & Drug Control, Department of Pharmacovigilance & Drug Information, kicked off on Wednesday under the patronage of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MoH Under-Secretary for Health Affairs. The two-day symposium aims at exchange of information through continuing cooperation between the pharmaceutical stakeholders in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, pharmaceutical products marketers and pharmacovigilance officials. In addition to addressing the latest developments and information in this regard, as well as following up and monitoring the drug post-marketing, adverse effects and the quality reports.

Dr Mohammed bin Hamdan al Rubai, Director General of Pharmaceutical Affairs & Drug Control, pointed out in his speech that the symposium seeks to exchange the regional experiences and latest development in the field of pharmaceutical vigilance and safety, discusses the systems updates, examines the mechanisms of implementing the precautionary risk-reduction plans as an effective tool to avoid the adverse effects of drugs and biological preparations.

