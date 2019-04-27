Petrofac secures $30m training solutions contracts in the Middle East

MUSCAT, APRIL 27 – Petrofac has secured a number of new awards and contract extensions, with a combined value of over $30 million, to provide training solutions for key national oil company and international oil company clients in Oman, the UAE and Iraq. In Oman, these include two new awards for the provision of HSE and technical training solutions and a contract extension for the provision of assessment services. A new contract has also been awarded in the Sultanate for the delivery of an internationally accredited operations and maintenance training programme through the world-class Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO) training centre in Muscat, which Petrofac and its partner Takatuf Oman opened in late 2018 to provide training for the country’s next generation of workforce for the industry.

In the UAE, where Petrofac has operated for more than 30 years, with around 4,000 employees in-country, a contract has been secured for the provision of on-the-job technical training and other specialised services to support a client’s oil and gas training facility. In Iraq, where Petrofac is committed to contributing to the continuous development of the Iraqi workforce and has delivered more than 50,000 in-country delegate training days since 2010, a contract has been renewed to deliver training solutions.

Karim Osseiran, Global Head of Petrofac’s Training Services business, commented: “These contract awards demonstrate the continued expansion of our differentiated training services offering in key countries, where supporting the national workforce development agenda is core to our approach. Petrofac has a strong track record in delivering large scale projects and solutions focused on the transfer of knowledge and technology, that have significant contribution to delivering in-country value.”