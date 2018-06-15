Peru’s World Cup return to have plenty of support from home fans

Saransk, Russia: Peru’s long World Cup wait ends on Saturday and it seems the entire country will be in Russia for it.

Peru play their first World Cup match in 36 years when they face Denmark in a Group C encounter.

“We’ve been preparing for this moment for a long time,” coach Ricardo Gareca told a news conference on Friday.

“There’s stress and anxiety, we know the whole country is watching.We have prepared for this, have trained for this and think we are ready to overcome any challenges.”

Gareca’s side can count on having plenty of support at the Mordovia Arena.

Peruvian fans have been plentiful in Moscow, where the team is based, and many have made the short one-hour flight to Saransk for the game.

“Wherever we play it’s an amazing show,” Gareca said.

“People from all levels of society have travelled to Russia to see us play. But I don’t think it will be fans who decide the game. Of course having the support is nice, but football is decided on the pitch.”

Gareca will have captain Paolo Guerrero at his disposal after the striker received a stay on a Fifa doping ban from a Swiss federal court.

The captains of the other teams in Peru’s group — France’s Hugo Lloris, Australia’s Mile Jedinak and Denmark’s Simon Kjaer — all signed a letter supporting Guerrero playing at the World Cup, for which Gareca was grateful.

“We thank the captains for their support,” he said.

“Thank you for all the countries that supported us. That’s why Paolo Guerrero is here today.”

