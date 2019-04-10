Personnel in joint youth work honoured

MUSCAT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, presided over the 6th honouring ceremony for personnel in the field of joint youth work in the categories of “public and juristic personalities” and “Creative Youth”.

This honouring, which has been annually conducted by the GCC countries on the sidelines of the meeting of Ministers of Youth and Sports, is to encourage exerted efforts, which had an important impact and the great role in the achievements made in the GCC countries. The honours are given to personalities who have made great domestic and external services to the youth and sports sectors in the GCC countries.

The ceremony is aimed to motivate the Gulf youth, highlight their creativity and encourage them to continue work and double efforts to reflect their high level of intellectual, cultural and sports creativity in various fields of youth work.

Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy, who was among the honoured public and juristic figures, said, “I am very happy to have this honour, which undoubtedly comes from the GCC leaders and the ministers of youth and sports in the GCC countries for the important role played by the Gulf youth in the social and sports renaissance”.

On his part, Khalid bin Mohammed al Zubair thanked the GCC Secretariat General for the kind gesture to all those who were honoured on Wednesday, including athletes and institutions, who had a role in promoting joint cooperation among the GCC countries in the sports side.

— ONA

Related