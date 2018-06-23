Personal hygiene tips for hair, skin

Live a healthy life, keep yourself happy starting with your own body and then mind. For starters shampoo a maximum of two to three times a week. If you sweat a lot, invest in an alcohol-free and sulfate-free dry shampoo, and cover your mouth while sneezing, coughing and washing your hands frequently to avoid transmitting germs, experts suggest.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop India, and Rohit Murgai, category expert at VLCC Healthcare Pvt limited, have listed few points which are important for personal hygiene:

— For neat hair and breathable skin, bathe regularly to get away from the toxins and maintain a personal hygiene.

Use antiperspirants that decreases sweating and perspiration. Keep a fragrant body roll-on handy. For hair, regularly go for hair spas and condition your hair for a smooth and silky hair.

— Keep you skin hydrated and cover it up using a sunscreen. Also, make sure you keep a pore minimiser handy for face. Opt for SPF for skin protection as not only in sun but also indoors.

— Wash your scalp regularly and when needed. More importantly, don’t forget to rinse your hair after swimming and exercising.

— Combing or brushing too hard can increase the frizzy look. It also damages the cuticles, leads to hair breakage, and can become a cause of hair loss in the humidity. Try to minimise the number of times you would need to comb your hair. Add bounce and volume by going through it again with a nylon-bristle brush.

— Regular exfoliation of the skin is required, so exfoliate your skin on regular basis too know the needs of your skin and hair. You can scrub your skin and hair to remove the dirt and get away using the skin and hair scrubs.

— You must moisturise your hair with a hair mask or a fruit mask to increase blood circulation. For skin always keep your lotions or light weight sorbets ready for a healthy and smooth skin.

— Opt for Regular detox maintaining a detox diet and detox water. This helps to cleanse the body and bring in a natural glow.

— Do not forget to take care of your skin. Keep a lip conditioner or lip butter in your beauty pouch with SPF to keep them hydrated and screened all day long.

— Due to increased levels of sebum secretion, coupled with a lot of humidity and moisture in the air, hair tends to get all frizzy, unmanageable and unruly. Scalp gets too itchy and general levels of a having a bad hair day peak up. Use products with genuine argan oil to moisturise hair.

— Shampooing daily will strip your scalp off its natural oils that work to keep your hair manageable. Shampoo a maximum of two to three times a week. If you sweat a lot, invest in an alcohol-free and sulfate-free dry shampoo. But do use water to rinse the scalp as often as you may need.

— Indulge in a lot of deep conditioning treatments and hair spa in the summer. Try replacing your shampoo with a mask once a week. Rinse hair with water, apply the mask for a few minutes, rinse again, and air-dry.

— Body hair should be properly cleaned otherwise, sweat gets accumulated and can cause skin infection. Get regular waxing done, as it is not cosmetic but rather a health prerogative. Waxing and laser hair removal are your best options for removing body hair.

— Good personal hygiene also includes covering your mouth while sneezing and coughing, washing your hands frequently to avoid transmitting germs. — IANS