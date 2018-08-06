LATEST NEWS Local Main 

Person arrested for buying goods with fake notes

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police’s Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation, led by the police of North Batinah, province has arrested a person for promoting and circulating a counterfeit GCC currency in a number of shops in Suwaiq.

The source added that the defendant was buying cheap goods from the shops and offering a counterfeit Gulf currency along with Omani notes. Following investigations the suspect was arrested in Barka and referred to the judicial authorities to complete the proceedings.

You May Also Like

Dhofar, Al Suwaiq clash in HM Cup final

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dhofar, Al Suwaiq clash in HM Cup final

Lawmaker films parliament panic during assault

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lawmaker films parliament panic during assault

Seeb project to recreate old Omani markets, traditional lanes, investors sought

Oman Observer Comments Off on Seeb project to recreate old Omani markets, traditional lanes, investors sought