Perseids reach peak on August 12

MUSCAT: The Sultanate is currently witnessing the Perseids, which are the most famous meteor showers. The Perseids started in July 17 and will continue up to August 24. The Perseids, which are the most famous summer meteors, will reach peak on Sunday August 12 up to early hours of Monday August 13. The fall of the meteors will be at a rate of 80 meteors per hour and a 60 km/second speed. Ali bin Amer al Shibani, Head of the Omani Astronomical Society, said that the date of the meteors can be forecasted and that meteors may last for hours, days or weeks. “The best nights to follow the fall of such meteors will be August 11, 12 and 13. The peak will be from 9 pm on Sunday August 12 to 4.30 am on Monday August 13. — ONA

