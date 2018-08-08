Perseids reach peak next Sunday in Sultanate

Muscat: The Sultanate is currently witnessing the Perseids, which are the most famous meteor showers.

The Perseids started on July 17 and will continue up to August 24, 2018.

The Perseids, which are the most famous summer meteors, will reach peak on Sunday 12th August up to early hours of Monday

August.

The fall of the meteors will be at a rate of 80 meteors per hour and a 60 km/second speed.

Ali bin Amer al-Shibani, Head of the Omani Astronomical Society said that the date of the meteors can be forecasted and that meteors may last for hours, days or weeks.

“The best nights to follow the fall of such meteors will be 11th, 12th and 13th of August 2018. The peak will be from 9.00 pm on

Sunday 12th August to 4.30 am on Monday 13th August. –ONA