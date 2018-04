Muscat, April 2 –

An international conference that aims to enrich performance of employees and achieve best standards of performance evaluation to ensure fulfilling satisfaction of beneficiaries began here on Monday.

The conference on performance enrichment, titled ‘Invest in man of today for institution of tomorrow’, started under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. More than 150 officials and experts from private and public sectors from Oman and abroad participated.

The two-day meet, organised by Ministry of Civil Service (MoCS) and First Care Company, looks at enhancing awareness of performance management, providing latest theories in the field and exploring perspectives of future governments began here on Monday.

It will look at the pioneering shift to excellence and its impact on enriching performance.

Al Marhoon said that processing transactions accurately and quickly is a goal that everyone should achieve to develop performance, because that is the core of beneficiaries’ satisfaction and the cornerstone to achieve the requirements of practical proficiency.

“It is important to continue efforts to strengthen this aspect of the staff and disseminate a culture of excellence that focuses primarily on achieving these contents,” he stated.

Zakariya al Ghasani, CEO of Seerabeece Company, said in his speech that researches and studies of thinkers and specialists have contributed to enriching administrative knowledge and developing models, theories and standards focused on enriching performance.

“This has become the core of interest of researchers, scholars and practitioners towards the concept of successful management arts,” he said.

Human resource management, he noted, is an important function of management, focusing on the human element, which is the most valuable and most productive component of management.

Naif al Shanfari, CEO of First Care Company, said the message of the conference is “knowledge transfers and continuous monitoring of international performance management practices”.

“The present is the product of the past and the future is the product of the present. We cannot change the present or the past, but we can make the future because what we will decide today will determine our future.”

The first day saw two sessions on ‘The Strategic Player in Achieving the Success of Institutions’, and ‘Performance Measurement Instruments ‘KPIs’. Tuesday’s session will discuss ‘Governments of Future’ and ‘Models of Excellence’.

Four workshops were held on the occasion, touching on performance accelerators, practical methods for determining performance indicators and innovative investment and competitiveness. A workshop was also held on application of proficiency standards and use of radar tool.

— Photo by Huda al Bahri

