PepsiCo’s mini-sized sodas boost quarterly results

NEW YORK: PepsiCo Inc’s quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street estimates, boosted by higher sales of its traditional Pepsi soda as well as snacks Lay’s and Dorito chips.

Beverage sales rose in the quarter as the company’s packaging strategy to move away from large cans of sugary drinks to smaller ones that have higher margins is helping it add consumers who occasionally like to ‘indulge’ even while preferring healthier options in the long-term.

“Core Pepsi is what is driving the improved performance in soda,” Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston told Reuters.

“You have the consumer shifting from bigger volume packages into packages that are smaller… but the price realization is quite good on them,” Johnston said.

Earlier this year, PepsiCo launched berry, lime and mango flavoured sodas in 12-ounce cans and introduced variations of Cheetos and Doritos tortilla chips.

Rival Coca-Cola Co also saw a rise in overall sales in its last quarter, boosted by strong demand for its orange-vanilla cola.

Both Pepsi and Coca Cola have also been offering new products to cater to consumers who prefer healthier options like sparkling waters and teas. — Reuters

