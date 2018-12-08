‘People live here in true brotherhood’

MUSCAT, DEC 8 – Sheikh Ismail Menk, Mufti of the Republic of Zimbabwe, delivered three lectures at the Culture Centre of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as part of the cultural programmes of Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science (SQHCCS) for 2018.

These lectures, on a varied topics including, “True Message of the Prophets, Islam in the Modern World: Opportunities and Challenges”, and the “Role of Woman in Islamic Civilisation”, were attended by more than 4,000 people from different faiths.

“People in Oman live in the true sense of brotherhood despite various differences and can set example of coexistence especially in the present times,” Sheikh Ismail said in one of his speeches. Earlier, he was received by Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, Secretary-General of the SQHCCS in his office and detailed to the guest about the centre’s mission and objectives.

He also spoke about its efforts in spreading cultural awareness among members of the society, supporting various cultural, knowledge, scientific and artistic fields and spreading a culture of dialogue and coexistence among human beings, as well as promoting trust, mutual respect and common understanding.

“We are amazed by the response from the public. Against our expectation of 3,000 people, we received more than 4,000 from across the beliefs and nationalities,” Hatim Abdissalam, one of the organisers told the Observer.

On the second day of the speech, three women joined Islam after the talk and were welcomed by the Mufti.