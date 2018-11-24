People fined for barbecuing and littering

MUSCAT, Nov 24 – Muscat Municipality has fined a number of people for barbecuing and littering in public places as part of its efforts to keep the city clean. According to a statement from the municipality, they were fined during the National Day holidays. “A number of violators were fined for barbecuing and littering waste in different parks and public places,” said the statement. They were penalised for causing damage to the greenery through barbecue and indiscriminate disposal of waste, said the statement. Commenting on barbecuing in public places, a civic official said visitors to parks and beach-goers leave behind charcoal and waste after barbecue. “This not only leads to dirtying the area but also harms environment. This is not acceptable. Offenders will be strictly dealt with and penalised.”

A fine of RO 100 is slapped on those found littering in public places. In the event of repeated violations, the fine may be doubled. Depending on the severity of littering, the authorities will decide whether offenders should be fined or jailed, said the official. However, the official said people can enjoy barbecuing in places where public utilities are not affected. He said the municipality will continue to crack down on littering and dumping of waste in places other than the designated areas. “There is a law to strictly deal with littering or any other form of dirtying the city. There will not be any leniency on violators,” said the official.

