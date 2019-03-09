Peninsula Shield war drill concludes in Saudi

Riyadh: The Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) took part in the GCC Peninsula Shield 10 military exercise in Saudi Arabia, which ended on Saturday. Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, SAF Chief of Staff and a number of SAF senior officers were present. The concluding demonstration on Saturday saw the participation of several military units which successfully accomplished the planned tasks and missions during the course of the exercise exhibiting maximum harmony and coordination.

SAF’s participation in Peninsula Shield 10 comes within the context of a series of military exercises with the armed forces of the GCC countries. The aim of the participation is to sustain high performance in military combat and boost the military efficiency of SAF affiliates as well as exchange expertise and boost military coordination between the Sultanate and the GCC countries.