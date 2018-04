DAMMAM: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, attended the conclusion of the (Peninsula Shield 1) joint military exercise and the accompanying military shows in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. The event was held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

