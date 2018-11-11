The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE) will hold tomorrow a ceremony to mark 25 years since its establishment and will unveil its new brand identity at the Grand Ballroom – Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the auspices of Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry. The event will include highlights on the history of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates and its major achievements, as well as the launch of its new website and social media accounts. As part of the event that comes in line with the 48th National Day celebrations, PEIE’s employees who have completed 25 years of service will be honoured and a photo exhibit highlighting the achievements of PEIE since its inception will be held on the sidelines of the ceremony.

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates was established in 1993 by the Royal Decree no. 4/93 with the objective of planning, establishing, managing and developing the industrial estates across Oman. The establishment of PEIE came within the Sultanate’s efforts to develop the industrial sector and the best way to achieve the objectives of long-term economic development. Additionally, its establishment came to emphasise the importance of diversifying the sources of national income and use of local raw materials, in addition to creation of business-friendly environment in Oman and employment opportunities for the citizens.

The vision of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates is to enhance the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence. Moreover, PEIE aims at achieving its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes. The objectives of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates comprise attracting foreign investments to the Sultanate and localising the national capital; contributing to stimulating the private sector to achieve sustainable economic and social development; introducing advanced technology; developing employees’ skills and performance through a set of training programmes; contributing to creating new job opportunities; encouraging exports and the establishment of export industries; and stimulating the economic sectors in the Sultanate including transport, tourism, banking, among others.

Today, PEIE is responsible for managing seven prime industrial estates in Sur, Suhar, Raysut, Nizwa, Al Buraimi, Al Rusayl and Sumail, in addition to the ICT park known as Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), and Al Mazunah Free Zone. The National Business Centre (NBC), Origin Oman and the Industrial Innovation Centre are some of the initiatives introduced by PEIE in the fields of supporting SMEs, locally manufactured products and Research and Development (R&D). PEIE also emphasises on the importance of providing training opportunities to the national cadres through a series of courses, programmes, seminars and workshops.