PEIE chief meets with Omani entrepreneurs

National Business Centre (NBC), which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), organised recently the first annual meeting of the CEO of PEIE, Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, with the Omani entrepreneurs.

The meeting aimed at getting acquainted with the incubated and graduated companies, discussing the challenges facing the entrepreneurs, in addition to getting familiarised with the opportunities available for the entrepreneurs within and outside the industrial estates. The entrepreneurs had the opportunity to meet strategic partners and supporters of the entrepreneurship and innovation environment in the Sultanate.

Addressing the entrepreneurs at the event, Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, CEO of PEIE, gave a brief on NBC and its objectives. NBC is recognised as a milestone project for entrepreneurs in Oman that was launched by PEIE in 2013 to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

“This gathering offers an opportunity to listen to the challenges facing small and medium enterprises by inviting finance funds, commercial banks and the bodies supporting the entrepreneurs to identify the needs of this promising sector in the Sultanate and explore solutions to overcome the difficulties,” Al Hasani pointed out.

The meeting included a discussion session, which highlighted the experience of five incubated and graduated companies at NBC and Riyada incubator.

Shadiya al Ismaily of Deema Oman spoke of her project which is renowned for its classic collection of designer jewellery and top of the draw linen and with customers ranging from royalty to High Net worth Connoisseurs and luxury hotel chains. Dr Salim al Wahaibi of Oliban said that the company seeks to disseminate an international Omani brand using the best international ethical and professional practices in the area of health and wellness by creating value for sustainable products.

Hassan al Lawati of Carzaty spoke about his experience of launching the first online car store in Oman to offer the best car offers to Omanis and residents in the Sultanate at the best prices.

Abdullah al Badi of the National Electricity Centre highlighted the role played by his company since its establishment in developing a main strategy to contribute to the advancement of the electricity and energy sector in the country. Finally, Shaima al Lawati of Destination Sustainability stated that Destination Sustainability is a personlised consultancy and research firm in Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility.

It brings together international best practices and global research and innovation with deep local expertise and regional cultural awareness in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility, stakeholder and community engagement, sustainability systems and social impact measurement.

