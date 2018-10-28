PDO’s Gas Network Operations Centre to minimise disruptions

Muscat, Oct 28 – Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, officially opened Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO’s) Gas Network Operations Centre (GNOC). The state-of-the-art facility at Saih Rawl monitors and co-ordinates the production from PDO’s eight gas plants in real time to ensure safe, efficient and reliable delivery to customers. The complex is equipped with modern technology and software providing a comprehensive view of the Company’s entire gas network and centralising operational controls and monitoring of all its Gas Directorate facilities.

The inauguration comes as part of PDO’s celebrations to mark 40 years of uninterrupted gas production. Dr Al Rumhy also

opened a new permanent accommodation camp next to the facility which will host staff and visitors to GNOC.

PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci said: “We are delighted to mark the opening of this landmark new facility which represents another major milestone during four decades of safe and efficient gas delivery to Oman. GNOC is part of our Gas Directorate’s strategy to provide a superior service to our customers by increasing plant availability and minimising disruptions to the gas network.

“We have seen an expansion in our gas network, processing plants and wells and this centre will enable us to improve the co-ordination of our operations and optimisation of our gas production.

“GNOC brings about a network-wide focus on the management of gas supply and demand and is a strategically important resource for the nation. I commend all those who have worked so tirelessly to bring this project to fruition.”

PDO worked with global technology provider Honeywell to deliver the complex which enables staff to make faster decisions, identify problems and forecast demand and production around the clock.

PDO Gas Director Salim al Sikaiti said: “GNOC provides PDO with the tools and environment which are needed to face up to the increasing operational challenges 24 hours a day.

“We have brought people, processes and technology together under one roof and this integrated approach allows us to make the best use of all available resources.

“The centre enables our teams to make better, faster, smarter decisions by leveraging the close physical proximity of all gas console operators and on-site network coordinators to identify and resolve issues much more quickly.

“At the same time, it will enhance the management of short-term forecasting from the field and drive gas and condensate production.”

The history of PDO’s gas production began on October 29, 1978 when His Majesty Sultan Qaboos officially opened the nation’s first natural gas processing plant at Yibal.

