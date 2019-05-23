PDO signs revenue sharing pact with Oman Tower Company

MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has signed a revenue sharing agreement with Oman Tower Company for the use of 63 self-supporting towers, as well as new telecom structures that are planned to be constructed to improve coverage in new oil fields.

The agreement was signed by Hassan al Barwani, Chief Information and Digitalisation Officer at PDO, and Majid al Kharousi, Managing Director of Oman Towers Company.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at PDO’s headquarters in Muscat on Thursday will allow the Oman Tower Company to utilise PDO’s spare tower capacity, dependent on availability.

It also allows PDO access to towers owned and operated by Oman Tower Company as well as government entities.

PDO owns and operates one of Oman’s largest telecommunication infrastructures that spans from its Mina Al Fahal headquarters in Muscat, to locations and operations across its 90,000 km2 Block 6 concession area.

The towers have antennas mounted on them, but the majority are underutilised due to the technology shift in the digital age from radio to fibre transmission.

The Oman Tower Company has the licence to commercialise and rent used spaces on towers in the Sultanate.

Both PDO and the Oman Tower Company are confident that the MoU will provide attractive mutual benefits.

— ONA

