PDO opens A&E unit, vet clinic in Al Dhahirah

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) yesterday officially opened an accident and emergency (A&E) unit and a veterinary clinic at Hamra Al Duru in an event held under the auspices of Shaikh Saif bin Hamiar al Malik al Shehhi, Governor of Al Dhahirah.

The accident and emergency unit, which is part of the Hamra Al Duru Health Centre, will serve to enhance the speed and quality of healthcare provision in the Company’s concession area. Prior to the construction of the unit, emergency cases were transferred to Ibri Hospital, which is about 70 kilometres away. The opening of this unit comes weeks after the Company opened Shaleem Hospital in Dhofar Governorate.

The veterinary clinic includes internal and external treatment rooms, a vet room, four main stores and two animal pens. The aim of the facility is to enhance the income of livestock owners, raise living standards and promote community stability by boosting the rural economy. It is also part of the Company’s ongoing support for animal welfare, which included the donation of multiple mobile vet clinics over recent years across PDO’s concession area.

The Company has been actively supporting local communities and is currently developing a number of infrastructure projects in partnership with governmental bodies to provide communities with better access to key services and amenities. In Al Dhahirah Governorate specifically in Ibri, the Company recently opened the Ibri Fish Market and ‘Al Muhallab Ibn Abi Sufra’ multi-purpose hall at Ibri College of Applied Sciences.

