PDO Omanises its entire hoist fleet

MUSCAT: The Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has Omanised its hoist fleet for the first time in its history after signing contracts with five local companies worth more than $800 million.

The company signed 10-year deals on the sidelines of the Oil and Gas West Asia (OGWA) Exhibition and Conference which was held under the auspices of

Mohammed al Zubair, His Majesty’s Adviser for Economic Planning Affairs.

The five Omani firms — Abraj Energy Services, MB Petroleum Services, Cactus Premier Drilling Services, BaOmar Oil Field Services and Mideast Integrated Drilling and Well Services Company (Midwesco) — will provide work-over services on wells at PDO’s concession area, including modification, repair and maintenance, suspension and abandonment.

PDO External Affairs and Value Creation Director Abdul-Amir al Ajmi said: “These contracts represent an important milestone for us as we deliver on our In-Country Value (ICV) commitments for the country. For the first time in our history, our entire hoist fleet is fully

owned and operated by Omani companies, underlining our effort to retain more of the

wealth of the oil and gas industry in the Sultanate.”

Share on: WhatsApp