PDO in contracting and procurement first

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has become the first company in the Sultanate to sponsor and complete a prestigious global professional qualification in the field of supply chain management.

Ten staff in the Company’s Finance Directorate have attained full membership of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (MCIPS) by passing the CIPS Corporate Award programme, which was imported by PDO in 2015 and delivered in-house. The qualification is recognised as a global badge of excellence.

The CIPS is a UK-based international organisation serving the procurement and supply profession, which is dedicated to promote and develop high standards of professional skill, ability and integrity among all those engaged in procurement and supply chain management. PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci said: “Our vision is: ‘to be renowned and respected for the excellence of our people and the value we create for Oman and all our stakeholders.’

“Our Contracting and Procurement (C&P) function plays a pivotal role in that aspiration, as it is responsible for ensuring that PDO secures the best value for money from our C&P activities, thereby contributing significantly to Oman’s economy, growth and future development.

