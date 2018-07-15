Business Oman 

PDO donates 100 child seats to road safety body

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – PDO’s Field Development Centre (FDC) yesterday donated 100 child seats to the Oman Road Safety Association (ORSA).
The donation was made to mark the celebration of a significant safety milestone for the FDC, which has operated for 15 years without any Lost Time Injuries.
PDO, Shell and Oman Liquefied Natural Gas have partnered with ORSA on a national campaign to raise awareness of importance of child seats in avoiding road injuries and fatalities.
Field Development Manager Junaid Ghulam said: “Safety comes first and child seats in vehicles are vitally important if we are to protect our young ones.”
ORSA Chief Executive Officer Ali al Barwani said: “Everyone agrees – including vehicle makers, road safety experts, law makers, drivers, and passengers – that safe driving awareness begins with wearing seatbelts. However, for children, the right seatbelt is to use a specific car seat according to their age, weight and height.
“We highly appreciate this PDO staff initiative and for their contribution to make our children safer on roads.”

