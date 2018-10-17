PDO delegation visits Rustaq college

Rustaq Oct 17 – A delegation from Petroleum Development Oman Company (PDO) visited the Rustaq College of Education (RCE) recently to review the programme, ‘Localisation of teaching jobs in remote villages’ which the company funds. The delegation was headed by Abdul Ameer al Ajmi, Executive Director of Foreign Affairs, and welcomed by the Dean of Rustaq College Dr Ahmed al Badri.

Speaking on the occasion, the dean stressed the importance of the support PDO provides to several programmes.

Dr Mohammed Faris, head of mathematics department, said there was a marked improvement in the academic performance of students studying in the programme.

“They are able to compete with the other Rustaq College students at the general level, reflecting success of the programme,” he said.

Al Ajmi said the company is doing its best to adopt such projects, work effectively on their implementation and monitor the academic performance of students closely.

The delegation met a number of students, listened to their views on the programme and the possibility of improving it and building

on it.

Badriya Mohammed al Balushi