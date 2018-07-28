PDO commits RO 3.5 million in funding for 10 social initiatives

Omaima al Kindi –

Adding to its growing portfolio of social investment initiatives, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) signed on Thursday, July 26, 2018, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for a total of 10 new social projects benefiting a host of institutions and communities across the Sultanate.

The signings, covering funding commitments aggregating RO 3.5 million, were held under the auspices of Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah Minister of Education, at PDO’s Knowledge World venue in Muscat. PDO was represented by its Managing Director, Raoul Restucci, at the event.

In opening remarks, Mohammed bin Ahmed al Gharibi, head of Communications and External Liaison, said PDO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments continue to benefit the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but also include initiatives that advance road safety, community health, and community development.

As part of the latest commitments, PDO will construct 12 wings for female students in seven schools in Al Wusta, one in Al Dakhiliyah and four in Dhofar. Each wing will consist of eight classrooms, two offices, two teacher rooms, a football playground, a school canteen and supporting facilities, which will help to boost female education and inclusion.

Dr Madeeha al Shaibaniyah commented: “It is a great opportunity to sign the MoUs between PDO and the governmental and non-governmental organisations, while we are celebrating Oman Renaissance Day, to continue the development journey across all fields in the Sultanate. This proves that economic and social development relies on the collaborative resources and experiences of both governmental and private sectors.”

PDO’s Raoul Restucci also signed an MoU with Said bin Hamdoon al Harthy, Under-Secretary for Ports and Maritime Affairs at the Ministry of Transport and Communications. Under the project, PDO is stepping up its efforts to enhance road safety, both within its boundaries and beyond and extending its installation of solar self-lit reflectors which improve visibility at night and inclement weather.

PDO has already launched a programme to fix the “cat’s eye” devices on more than 1,000 kilometres of road in the North and South of its operations and will now expand the installation to cover the 320 kilometre Adam-Thamrait road.

In other MoUs, PDO will support the construction of two public majlises in Agareet and Rahab in the wilayat of Shaleem, renovate a camel race track in Haima, expand and renovate Falaj Al Washhi at Al Kharma in Izki, and maintain Falaj Al Qaswat.

Also signing on behalf of the beneficiary organisations were Shaikh Mohammed Taher Barham, Wali of Shaleem, Shaikh Hamed Rashid al Maqbali, Wali of Adam, Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali al Durei, Deputy Wali of Haima, Said bin Ali al Malki, Deputy Chairman of the Oman Association for Disabled, Eng Said bin Nasser al Habsi, Director-General of Water Resources Evaluation in the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, and Saif Mohammed al Rubaey, Vice-Chairman of Special Olympics Oman.

Restucci stated: “Our Social Investment programme aims to contribute to the sustainable development of Omani communities and to address their specific needs through a variety of different projects executed in co-operation with governmental and non-governmental bodies. Thousands of people will reap real benefits from these latest MoUs in the fields of education, safety and infrastructure and directly share in the rewards from our oil and gas activities.”

