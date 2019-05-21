PDO announces new ‘Training for Employment’ partnerships

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MAY 21 –

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has announced new employment initiatives in collaboration with partners to train young Omanis to work in sectors outside the oil and gas industry.

The Company yesterday signed two agreements with Oman Air, and another with Daleel Petroleum LLC. The latest initiatives aim to provide employment opportunities through training for employment, direct hire, redeployment and on-job training.

The agreements were signed by PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci, Oman Air Chief Executive Officer Eng Abdul Aziz al Raisi, Oman LNG CEO Harib al Kitani, and Daleel Petroleum Managing Director Zhang Jianli at PDO’s Knowledge World venue in Muscat.

The first agreement with Oman Air will provide for the training of 98 pilots at the Oman Aviation Academy, an offset of the Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD).

The training, which will be jointly funded by PDO and Oman Air, will last for 30 months. The successful graduates will then take on employment at Oman Air.

The second MoU with the national carrier will support the training of 150 jobseekers in cabin crew positions at the Oman Air Training Centre in Muscat. This opportunity will be co-funded with the Oman LNG Development Foundation, which has earmarked a designated amount to jointly fund a training-for-employment programme through PDO’s established National Objectives scheme.

PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci said: “Job creation is a national priority and we are pleased to be working with reputed partners to intensify our efforts in this regard. It is through mutual co-operation that we can make the most significant difference.

“PDO is proud to support His Majesty’s call to create sustainable jobs and will be working even harder in the future, both on our own and in collaboration with other organisations, to reach that goal.”

Oman Air CEO Abdul Aziz al Raisi said: “Oman Air’s long-term partnership with PDO demonstrates the airline’s strong commitment to the Sultanate’s policy of Omanisation. We take great pride in providing a unique platform to young Omanis wishing to gain valuable international aviation experience of the highest standards. We are committed to providing Omani citizens with sustainable career development opportunities, both in our home market of Oman, as well as in over 55 overseas markets that we operate to.

“At Oman Air, we aim to deliver world-class training to young Omanis looking to pursue rewarding careers with the airline. We look forward to welcoming the batch of 248 candidates to our pilot and cabin crew training in the coming months.”

PDO is also joining forces with Daleel Petroleum, whereby both parties will jointly fund training for employment programmes for jobseekers in a variety of economic sectors. The two-year agreement will supplement the job creation efforts of both parties and will open up the doors for more contractors to take the pledge of employing successful trainees.