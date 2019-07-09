Pay RO 700 for new water connection

Muscat, June 9 – Individuals have to pay at least RO 700 for the new water connection, which can be paid in instalments over 70 months, said the Public Authority for Water (Diam) in a statement on Tuesday. It said the charges are not applicable for old connections. Low income families are also exempted from the charge. Diam also urged the people not to circulate rumours without going through its statement on Twitter. Diam said: “With reference to what is being circulated in social media regarding the fees for water connection, the Authority would like to explain that the current subscribers won’t be included in the contribution system. The Authority would like to explain that previously there was no fixed price for water connection for residential houses as the prices varied reaching several thousand rials in some cases.”

The Authority had earlier intervened to ensure no hike in water connection fees by the companies. With this aim, Diam approved bid system where companies quoting the lowest price get selected. However, what was lacking was the principle of fairness as the prices varied with some applicants ended up paying more money depending on the distance between the property and the main distribution line, the terrain and other factors, the statement said. The new water connection fees represents the average cost of water connection to residential schemes excluding the price of transmission pipes, pumping stations, reservoirs and main distribution lines the cost of which are covered by the Authority. Commercial, industrial and government sector users are required to pay full amount upon applying for water connection, the statement said.

“Stemming from our social responsibility, Diam will bear RO 10 per month for the social insurance segment in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development and in accordance to the rules followed by the ministry. We would like to affirm that the regulation for potable water connection is the result of a detailed study that followed a series of appeals requesting the Authority to interfere to regulated the existing situation and to in a way that achieves the principle of fairness. We would like to confirm that the instalment system introduced by the Authority provides a reliable economic alternative compared to other options”.

