Pay RO 1 for airport bus ride from June 1

Muscat, May 27 – Mwasalat has indicated the promotional fares of its airport bus fares will end on May 31. The one-way fare will be RO 1 against the current introductory fare of 500 baisas from June 1, the company said.

The services operated with tailor-made buses, which enable passengers to store luggage, have been popular with passengers for its affordable fares compared with taxis.

The buses are specially designed with provisions passengers with special needs.

The promotional fares have been effective since the company launched services from the airport to Mabela and Ruwi following the opening of the new aviation hub on March 20, 2018.

“The bus services are efficient as they operate at fixed intervals and save lots of money and efforts of passengers,” said Mohammed Rafi, who have been availing these services.

The Mabela route (IA) stops at Al Khoud, Al Hail, Muscat City Centre, Al Sahwa Tower, old airport and Muscat International Airport.

The Ruwi route (IB) stops will be Wadi Adei, Wattayah, Qurum, Sarooj, Al Khuwair, Ghubra, Athaiba and Muscat International Airport.

