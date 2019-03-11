Pawar quits LS race, family’s third-gen to join politics

PUNE: While Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Monday decided to opt out of the Lok Sabha polls, the party may nominate his grand-nephew Parth Pawar from Maval constituency.

A BCom graduate, Parth, 28, is the son of former state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Anantrao Pawar, a nephew of Pawar and a cousin of Supriya Pawar-Sule.

The decisions were announced by Pawar after a meeting of the party executive in Baramati to discuss and finalise the alliances and candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sharad Pawar is a three-time chief minister of Maharashtra and a former union agriculture minister in the UPA government.

Related