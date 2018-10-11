Patients to be shifted from Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah

Muscat: As cyclone Luban advances towards Dhofar, the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhofar has informed all patients from Sultan Qaboos Hospital will be transferred to the Cardiac Surgery Center and the Armed Forces Hospital in Salalah from October 11.

Priority will be given to transfer of all critical cases of adult respiratory patients, children, preterm infants, and the accident and emergency unit (adults) to the heart and cardiology center of Sultan Qaboos Hospital.

Women and childbirth services (births, critical cases, accidents and emergency units) and all stable cases of patients who are currently in the Sultan Qaboos Hospital to Salalah Armed Forces Hospital will also be shifted.

The Department added that dialysis services in the dialysis unit at Sultan Qaboos Hospital will continue on Thursday and Friday (11-12 October 2018) and will then be received at the Cardiac Surgery Center at Sultan Qaboos Hospital.

