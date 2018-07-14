Patent treaty helps applicants to protect patents

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry indicated that the number of international patent applications reached only 11 by the end of last June, as 6 applications were registered this year, two applications in 2017 and three applications in 2016.

The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) assists applicants in obtaining patent protection internationally. It also assists patent offices in making patent decisions, facilitates public access to a number of technical information on such patents, as the applicant can seek protection for his patent in a large number of countries synchronously.

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Director of the Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said: “The purpose of registering patents is to protect the patent owners from infringement by others without his permission.”

Since the joining of the Sultanate to PCT in 2001, it has become the objective of the Intellectual Property Department to raise awareness towards the importance of filing an international application according to the treaty and facilitate the filing procedures. — ONA

