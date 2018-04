MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) received a patent for the invention called ‘Method of Making an Ajwa date-based Treatment for Snake Envenomation’ by Dr Sidgi Syed Anwar Hassan and Prof Ali bin Abdullah al Jabri from the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, immunology division. The patent application for this invention was filed on May 25, 2017, and registered from the USPTO.

Share on: WhatsApp