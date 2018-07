Moscow: An incredible triumph for the hosts; another star on the shirt for Brazil, France, Uruguay or England; or a first-ever World Cup for Sweden, Belgium or Croatia?

Those are the possible plotlines as the World Cup finals reach the quarterfinal stage.

On Friday Uruguay meet France in Nizhny Novgorod, and Brazil play Belgium in Kazan. On Saturday Sweden face England in Samara, and Russia play Croatia in Sochi.

All eyes will be on teen sensation Kylian Mbappe on Friday after his devastating performance against Argentina sent Lionel Messi packing in the last 16. SEE P14-16

