Past and present intersect Here

Tourists who visit Nizwa always feel that it’s a different world altogether. Many of them are of the opinion that to see the perfect balance between modern and traditional Omani life, it is the best place to be. Nizwa is a gateway to many interesting adventures. If one is into history, the numerous forts and castles that dot the area are a good introduction to what Oman was like in the past. There are things to be learnt however from people watching. Omanis living in the area have maintained some of the traditional styles of doing business and sitting in one corner during Habta, it would open a door of better understanding as to how everyday Omanis carry on with their everyday lives. Here are a few snapshots taken in the past week documenting the colourful and interesting lives of people who call Nizwa home.

Related