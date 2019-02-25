Passion for adventure

MUSCAT, FEB 25 – Multiple world record holder Jonas Deichmann will be a star attraction for this year’s unsupported ultra-cycling race BikingMan Oman, which was flagged off on Sunday.

The German adventure cyclist has accomplished three world records feats —fastest to cycle Pan-America in 97 days, fastest to cover Eurasia stretch (Capo da Roca to Vladivostok) and the fastest to cycle across Europe (Capo da Roca to Ufa).

The much-travelled adventurer says he always looks for some challenge so that he can thrive over it.

“I always look for some adventurous challenge and I want to experience it,” the German ultra-cyclist told Oman Observer in an exclusive interview.

“I want to expect the unexpected and thrive in such conditions,” Deichmann said.

The Munich adventurer opted for BikingMan Oman as it is an unsupported race. “Yes, we had Tour of Oman happening here. It’s a great cycling event. But not for me.”

“My taste is definitely for BinkingMan,” the 31-year-old said.

Eighty athletes from 23 countries are attempting to complete a spectacular route of 1,000 kilometres and 7,500 metres of elevation gain at the BikingMan competition which began in Barka — Al Nahda Resort, on Sunday.

Last edition, Jonas joined the BikingMan Series as a brand ambassador. But this year the German will also test his endurance skills by taking part in the Oman race.

“Cycling around Al Hajar Mountains and attempting the Jabal Shams climb will give me a new experience,” he said.

PAN-AMERICA ADVENTURE

On November 24, 2018, Jonas arrived in Ushuaia after 97 days, 21 hours and 10 minutes. He covered 23,112 km and 195,800 metres of elevation, crossed 14 countries, 5 time zones, and all climatic zones. Jonas needed 44 days to cross South America from North to South. The previous world record for this section, also unsupported, was 58 days.

The German cyclist started his endeavour on August 19, 2018, in Prudhoe Bay in northern Alaska. The goal was to reach Ushuaia, at the southern tip of South America, in less than 100 days by bike and without a support vehicle. The previous world record for the Pan-American by bike and without support was 125 days.

Without a support vehicle means that Jonas was on his own during the entire route. He had to carry his own gear, including his tent, clothing and food. Managing his diet was especially challenging, because the daily requirement of 10,000 calories had to be covered in the wilds of the north and in the deserts of Peru, where there are often huge distances between villages.

The Pan-American led Jonas through the endless wilderness of Alaska and Canada, over the Rocky Mountains and the North American plains, through Mexico and Central America, over the Andes in Ecuador and the Atacama desert in Peru, up to 4,800 metres on Andean passes, and through the vastness of the Argentine pampas.

“The conditions were extreme, especially in South America, where I had either high mountains or strong headwinds every day. I’m very happy to have fulfilled my big dream,” Jonas said.

Ninety-seven days without interruption, Jonas experienced the cold and day-long rains in Alaska and Canada, the eternal headwinds in the prairie, over 40 degrees Celsius in the tropics and desert belts in Peru, the lack of oxygen at high altitude sections in the Andes, and powerful storms in Patagonia.

“The 200,000 metres of elevation along the Rocky Mountains and the Andes were particularly challenging,” he said.

Jonas became a competitive bike racer at the age of 15. When at university, Jonas started a two-year cycling tour across the world, visiting more than 70 countries and covering over 60,000 km. During his world travels, he developed the dream to set a long-distance World Records title.

EURASIA FEAT

In 2017, Deichmann became the first person in history to cycle the entire landmass of Eurasia — from Portugal’s coast to Vladivostok, Russia — in just 64 days.

He crossed Eurasia, also unsupported, from Capo da Roca in Portugal to Vladivostok in eastern Siberia, riding 14,331 km in 64 days.

The epic cycle saw Jonas set 2 new Guinness World Records of making the fastest cycle across Europe (Capo da Roca to Ufa) in just 25 days, 3 hours and 38 minutes; and the fastest (and first ever) cycle across Eurasia (Capo da Roca to Vladivostok).

Jonas, who set off from Capo da Roca (Portugal) on July 2, arrived in Vladivostok on Russia’s eastern coast just before sunset to set a new world-record of 64 days, 2 hours and 25 minutes — a staggering 6 days ahead of schedule.

Jonas, upon arrival in Vladivostok, said: “Finally reaching the Pacific and setting the world record feels amazing. I have worked so hard for it and had such a tough time towards the latter stages in Siberia with snowstorms and poor road conditions. This has been my biggest dream for a long time, and it’s such a great feeling to accomplish it.”

It was the passion for adventure and thirst for success that led him through his memorable solo trips which landed new world records for the fun-loving cyclist.

“I had encountered many testing situations during my solo attempts. From snowstorms to cycle breakdown etc… It is however the thirst for success and love for adventure that keeps you moving,” the journeyman signed off.