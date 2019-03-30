Passenger traffic at Muscat International Airport up 8.7%

Muscat: The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport rose by 8.7 per cent to 2.66 million at the end of February 2019, over the same period of the previous year. Also, the total number of flights at Muscat International Airport rose 2.2% to 19,043 flights in February 2019, from 18,642 flights for the same period of 2018, according to the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport increased by 2.5 per cent to 17,375 flights during the two-months period of 2019, up from 16,948 flights for the same period of the previous year. Besides, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport rose by 9.2% at the end of February 2019, reaching 2.47 million passengers. This included 1.24 million passenger arrivals, 1.22 million passenger departures, and 2,145 passenger transits.

Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 1.5 per cent to 1,668 flights at the end of the February 2019, against 1,694 flights for the same period of 2018. The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 1.3 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport rose by three per cent to 191,334 passengers in February 2019, against 185,785 passengers for the same period of the previous year. This included 94,609 passenger arrivals and 96,725 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the total number of passengers at Salalah International Airport increased by 5.5 per cent to 233,803 passengers at the end of February 2019 compared to 221,705 passengers for the same period of 2018.

The total number of flights at Salalah International Airport rose by six per cent to 1,854 flights in February 2019 compared to 1,749 flights in February 2018.

The total number of international flights at Salalah International Airport surged by 14.4 per cent to 756 flights till the end of February 2019 while the number of domestic flights rose by 0.9 per cent to 1,098 flights in February 2019.

The total number of international passengers recorded a rise of 12.4 per cent to reach 91,816 passengers while the number of domestic passengers rose by 1.4 per cent to 141,987 passengers.

However, there was a drop in the total number of passengers at Sohar International Airport by 51.1 per cent to 27,930 passengers at the end of February 2019 compared to 57,138 passengers for the same period of 2018.

The total number of flights at Salalah International Airport also fell by 27.3 per cent to 348 flights in February 2019 compared to 479 flights in February 2018.

Duqm Airport saw a rise in the total number of passengers by 36.7 per cent to 9,780 passengers at the end of February 2019 compared to 7,152 passengers for the same period of 2018. The total number of flights at Duqm Airport till the end of February 2019 reached 102, which is the same compared to February 2018, the report concluded.