PASI board examines final accounts

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) held its first meeting for 2019 under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower. The PASI Board discussed the approval of the final accounts for the fiscal year ended on 31/12/2018, and the accounts submitted by the Executive Management for the same year, which detailed the status of expenditures and revenues of the approved budget. An auditor was appointed for the PASI accounts for the fiscal year, which will end on 31/12/2019.

Regarding the insurance work, the PASI Board completed awarding the implementation of the eighth actuarial study to assess the financial position of PASI, as well as the study related to the evaluation of insurance programmes and benefits. The Board also reviewed opportunities and proposals related to PASI local and external investments. The board concluded its meeting by considering requests from the Executive Management regarding work arrangements. — ONA