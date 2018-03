MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) on Wednesday held its 1st meeting for 2018 under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, PASI Board Chairman.

The PASI Board discussed a draft of reference conditions of the study that due to be implemented on assessing efficiency of insurance systems.

Further, the PASI Board discussed a proposal presented by the Investment Committee on updating a model of distributing investment assets. Updating the model aims to distribute investments among various categories of assets with taking into consideration striking a balance between revenues and risks on the long term.

The PASI Board also viewed position of strategic projects approved in the second stage of the PASI strategic plan (2016–2020).

It also reviewed some topics related to activities of the sub-committees, as well as other administrative topics related to the PASI works.

— ONA

