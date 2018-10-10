PASI board approves 2019 budget

Muscat: The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) held its third meeting chaired by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, and Chairman of the PASI Board of Directors, on Wednesday. The Board of Directors congratulated PASI for winning certificates of merit in the International Social Security Association for Best Practices. Al Bakri affirmed that these certificates are the result of efforts exerted by those who promoted insurance in the Sultanate.

The board also approved the PASI general budget for 2019. It also discussed several issues related to the conditions of employers and insured workers, the foremost of which is the revision of the terms of reference for the eighth actuarial study, which will be implemented by PASI. The board also discussed the study conducted by PASI to review and assess the programmes and pension benefits provided to the beneficiaries. Further, the board discussed the proposals submitted in relation to the treatment of some national manpower groups that are not covered by the PASI insurance umbrella.

The board reviewed reports submitted on the investment side concerning some existing construction projects. The meeting concluded with a discussion of organisational guides to the work of PASI in the area of auditing and risk management upon which appropriate decision was

taken. — ONA

Related