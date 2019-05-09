Local 

PASFR discusses food security

MUSCAT: The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Stores and Food Reserves (PASFR) held its first meeting this year under the chairmanship of Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Chairman of PASFR Board of Directors.
The meeting reviewed the implementation of previous board resolutions and discussed a number of items on the agenda, most notably PASFR approved budget 2019, PASFR final accounts, in addition to the efforts of the authority in cooperation with the private sector.
The meeting also discussed food security issues, minutes of meetings of the Internal Tenders Committee and the minutes of meetings of the Audit Committee and took appropriate decisions on the issues on the agenda.
