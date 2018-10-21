Party atmosphere at Indo-Pak fiesta

Muscat, Oct 21 – It was an atmosphere that one seldom experiences at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, but on Saturday evening was a different context altogether. One of world sport’s most intense rivalries, India vs Pakistan, was on show and a legion of Indian and Pakistani fans showed up in large numbers. The slogans, the shouts, the drums, the music blaring patriotic Indian and Pakistani numbers was the order of the evening as the crowds started teeming in. After Pakistan struck very early in the game with a penalty corner, Indian fans were quiet for a certain period.

The Pakistani supporters were up on their feet with their team in the lead. However, it did not take long for the Indian fans to get their mojo back as the Indian team equalised in the second quarter before scoring a field goal and going ahead. It was a raucous atmosphere thereafter as Indian fans got themselves into a celebratory trance dancing to popular Bollywood numbers. Women and children were having a gala time with the match turning into a weekend party that families look forward to.

Haridev Pushparaj