Parts of Sultanate to get more rains

Muscat: The Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure from Wednesday to Friday, according to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.

There are chances of rains and thunder showers accompanied by active wind and hail over the governorates of Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahira, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, North Al Sharqiayah, South Al Sharqiayah and Muscat.

In a statement, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has advised everyone to be cautious during rainfall and not to cross overflowing wadis.

A number of villages and towns in the Wilayat of Al Rustanq experienced moderate rains while heavy rains fell mountains causing wadis to overflow.

 

