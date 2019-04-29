Participants of ‘Know your country’ programme visit State Council

MUSCAT: State Council’s Secretary General Dr Khalid bin Salem al Saidi received on Monday a group of participants related to the programme ‘Know your country’ from various governorates of the Sultanate, accompanied by Abdullah al Hinai, member of the National Youth Commission, and several staff members of the Commission.

Dr Al Saidi highlighted the importance of the national programme implemented by the National Youth Commission entitled ‘Know your country’, which aims to inculcate and promote awareness among young people regarding the roles played by legislative, economic and other service institutions in strengthening the State Institutions and law. These support the nation’s comprehensive development resulting from the Blessed Renaissance under the leadership His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

He expressed his happiness about the role of youth in the continuation of the process of modern Omani renaissance, and urged them to equip themselves with knowledge and science to assure themselves of a future of promising achievements.

Dr Khalid said that the field visits carried out by the participants in the programme to the institutions and official bodies allow them to identify their working mechanisms and help prepare them to contribute effectively in the future, and thanked the National Commission for Youth for this pioneering initiative.

The discussion also touched on the progress of the shura in the Sultanate and its amalgamation with modern concepts.

In addition, he briefed about the features of institutional practice of shura, which has considerably advanced, embodied in the bicameral system of two councils (the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura).

