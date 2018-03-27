PART DISCUSSES DIGITAL BROADCASTING

The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART) held its first meeting in 2018 at the Authority’s headquarters in the Media City, under the chairmanship of Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Authority. The meeting considered the future plans for the development of PART, from various media, administrative and engineering aspects, and continued the development of the work in the project of children’s television channel, the project of digital broadcasting, and other strategic projects of PART. — ONA

