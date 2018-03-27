Local 

PART DISCUSSES DIGITAL BROADCASTING

Oman Observer

The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART) held its first meeting in 2018 at the Authority’s headquarters in the Media City, under the chairmanship of Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Authority. The meeting considered the future plans for the development of PART, from various media, administrative and engineering aspects, and continued the development of the work in the project of children’s television channel, the project of digital broadcasting, and other strategic projects of PART. — ONA

Share Button

You May Also Like

ODB to hold seminar on financing SMEs

Oman Observer Comments Off on ODB to hold seminar on financing SMEs

National Ferries achieves 7 per cent annual growth

Oman Observer Comments Off on National Ferries achieves 7 per cent annual growth

‘Limitless’ choices for Eid visitors in Oman

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on ‘Limitless’ choices for Eid visitors in Oman